Netherlands-based Wavin deploys TCS ERP on Cloud platform

TCS said that Wavin, a Netherlands-based global innovative solutions provider for the building and infrastructure industry, has deployed the TCS ERP on Cloud platform to achieve its business expansion in new growth markets in Indonesia and India.Wavin was looking for an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that could deploy quickly, was easy for users to learn and adopt, and was resilient and scalable. The company selected the TCS ERP on Cloud platform that provides hosted ERP applications and services that can be rolled out rapidly across core enterprise processes such as procurement, supply chain management, manufacturing, sales and distribution, finance and accounting.
The new platform will help Wavin drive growth in new markets, leveraging its process designs, its intuitive user interface to promote quick adoption, and its real-time analytics and insights for superior decision making.
The IT major reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.
Shares of TCS lost 0.70% to Rs 3,122 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 3,105.50 to Rs 3,149.70 so far.
