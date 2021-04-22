Den Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd and D B Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2021.

Den Networks Ltd crashed 6.53% to Rs 43.65 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd lost 4.80% to Rs 2870. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20737 shares in the past one month.

Pfizer Ltd tumbled 4.48% to Rs 5235.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7659 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd plummeted 3.81% to Rs 892.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13548 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd corrected 3.44% to Rs 77.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14671 shares in the past one month.

