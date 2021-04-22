Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, KDDL Ltd and Pearl Polymers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2021.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd lost 6.77% to Rs 68.2 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32616 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 6.25% to Rs 0.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11235 shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd crashed 5.94% to Rs 9.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10478 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd fell 5.83% to Rs 352. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4241 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd pared 5.76% to Rs 15.53. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1731 shares in the past one month.

