Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 474.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 183.29% to Rs 426.21 crore

Net profit of Goa Carbon rose 474.51% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.29% to Rs 426.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales426.21150.45 183 OPM %13.506.28 -PBDT47.926.63 623 PBT47.366.10 676 NP35.396.16 475

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:15 IST

