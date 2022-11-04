Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 474.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 183.29% to Rs 426.21 croreNet profit of Goa Carbon rose 474.51% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.29% to Rs 426.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales426.21150.45 183 OPM %13.506.28 -PBDT47.926.63 623 PBT47.366.10 676 NP35.396.16 475
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU