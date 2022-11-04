Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 474.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 183.29% to Rs 426.21 crore

Net profit of Goa Carbon rose 474.51% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.29% to Rs 426.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.426.21150.4513.506.2847.926.6347.366.1035.396.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)