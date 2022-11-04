Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 139.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.89% to Rs 1566.60 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 139.03% to Rs 176.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 98.89% to Rs 1566.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 787.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1566.60787.6619.0816.73283.86130.97253.51103.72176.3873.79

