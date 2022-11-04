JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 139.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 98.89% to Rs 1566.60 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 139.03% to Rs 176.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 98.89% to Rs 1566.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 787.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1566.60787.66 99 OPM %19.0816.73 -PBDT283.86130.97 117 PBT253.51103.72 144 NP176.3873.79 139

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU