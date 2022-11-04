JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 144.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 151.13% to Rs 337.49 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 144.33% to Rs 254.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 151.13% to Rs 337.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales337.49134.39 151 OPM %99.3798.85 -PBDT335.36132.84 152 PBT335.36132.83 152 NP254.54104.18 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU