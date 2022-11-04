JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 144.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 151.13% to Rs 337.49 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings rose 144.33% to Rs 254.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 151.13% to Rs 337.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales337.49134.39 151 OPM %99.3798.85 -PBDT335.36132.84 152 PBT335.36132.83 152 NP254.54104.18 144
