JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 144.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 144.33% to Rs 254.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 151.13% to Rs 337.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

