Business Standard

Sutlej Textiles and Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 819.57 crore

Net profit of Sutlej Textiles and Industries declined 24.88% to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 819.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 786.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales819.57786.05 4 OPM %10.6912.11 -PBDT80.6695.04 -15 PBT49.3964.59 -24 NP31.3141.68 -25

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:15 IST

