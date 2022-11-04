Sutlej Textiles and Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 819.57 crore

Net profit of Sutlej Textiles and Industries declined 24.88% to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 819.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 786.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.819.57786.0510.6912.1180.6695.0449.3964.5931.3141.68

