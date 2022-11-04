Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 189.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.23% to Rs 679.00 crore

Net loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 189.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.23% to Rs 679.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 862.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.679.00862.006.3311.2530.0032.00-35.00-29.00-189.0034.00

