GOCL Corporation bags orders from Coal India

GOCL Corporation said that the company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives has bagged orders worth an aggregate amount of Rs 286.63 crore.

The order is to supply Raydets, Electronic and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives over a period of two years from June 2021 to May 2023.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 June 2021. Shares of GOCL Corporation rose 0.67% to settle at Rs 254.85 yesterday.

GOCL Corporation has diversified business interests. The current business activities of the company are in energetics, mining & infrastructure services, and property development.

