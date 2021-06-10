Century Plyboards soars after Q4 PAT jumps to Rs 87 cr

Century Plyboards (I) jumped 5.03% to Rs 431.40 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 86.63 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than Rs 37 crore in Q4 FY20.

Sequentially, the company's net profit has increased by 31.55% from Rs 65.85 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased by 40.51% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 745 crore during the quarter.

The company's revenue from plywood and allied products was at Rs 405.58 crore (up 42.21% YoY), revenue from laminate and allied products was at Rs 152.93 crore (up 44.18% YoY) and that from medium density fibre board was at Rs 119.07 crore (up 41.20% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Further, revenue from particle board segment was Rs 29.95 crore (up 29.82% YoY) and container freight station services was Rs 21.90 crore (up 7.14% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 115.03 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 42.30 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company recorded 27.15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.46 crore on 8.06% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2130.36 crore in FY21 over FY20. The company's profitability was boosted by 12.83% decline in total expense, which stood at Rs 1,876.29 crore in FY21.

Century Plyboards India manufactures plywood, veneer, laminates, medium density fibre (MDF), particle board and allied products.

In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 35.11% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.99% during the same period.

