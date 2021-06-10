PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sundaram Clayton Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and Vinati Organics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2021.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 19.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd lost 2.45% to Rs 3658.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1326 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd tumbled 2.41% to Rs 444. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25723 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd slipped 2.06% to Rs 1249. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28157 shares in the past one month.

Vinati Organics Ltd plummeted 1.98% to Rs 1742.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21393 shares in the past one month.

