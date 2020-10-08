Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up, DCM Nouvelle Ltd and Bil Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 9.43% to Rs 0.48 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1823 shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd lost 9.37% to Rs 53.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10623 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up crashed 8.49% to Rs 117. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98291 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd dropped 7.81% to Rs 26.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3107 shares in the past one month.

Bil Energy System Ltd corrected 7.14% to Rs 0.78. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

