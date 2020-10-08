Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2020.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2020.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd lost 7.95% to Rs 348.7 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97386 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 84.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 5.66% to Rs 83.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd dropped 4.92% to Rs 7.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd plummeted 4.44% to Rs 1946.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19168 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)