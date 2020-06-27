Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 790.06 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 43.80% to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 790.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 894.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.85% to Rs 166.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 3288.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3321.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales790.06894.36 -12 3288.533321.63 -1 OPM %19.6921.00 -18.9823.76 - PBDT103.53128.09 -19 416.97542.61 -23 PBT68.3894.74 -28 280.07409.75 -32 NP33.3759.38 -44 166.78252.11 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU