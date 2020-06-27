Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 790.06 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 43.80% to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 790.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 894.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.85% to Rs 166.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 3288.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3321.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

