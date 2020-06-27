Wellesley Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Corporation Bank consolidated net profit rises 602.20% in the December 2019 quarter
Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Midwest Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2019 quarter
MPS Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Wellesley Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 0.090.30 -70 OPM %-200.00-1500.00 --144.44-30.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.14 71 -0.13-0.08 -63 PBT-0.04-0.14 71 -0.13-0.08 -63 NP-0.01-0.13 92 -0.10-0.07 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU