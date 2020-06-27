Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.48% to Rs 89.00 croreNet profit of Pokarna declined 88.00% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.48% to Rs 89.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.33% to Rs 70.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 393.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 462.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales89.00144.67 -38 393.91462.22 -15 OPM %30.4234.47 -33.1530.95 - PBDT23.3945.78 -49 114.01126.77 -10 PBT17.8536.01 -50 90.79101.24 -10 NP3.1826.49 -88 70.7380.68 -12
