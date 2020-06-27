Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.48% to Rs 89.00 crore

Net profit of Pokarna declined 88.00% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.48% to Rs 89.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.33% to Rs 70.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 393.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 462.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

89.00144.67393.91462.2230.4234.4733.1530.9523.3945.78114.01126.7717.8536.0190.79101.243.1826.4970.7380.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)