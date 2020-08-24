JUST IN
Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 53.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.71% to Rs 402.66 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 53.56% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.71% to Rs 402.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales402.66800.73 -50 OPM %15.7025.28 -PBDT96.92212.22 -54 PBT62.75176.74 -64 NP55.10118.65 -54

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:11 IST

