Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 53.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.71% to Rs 402.66 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 53.56% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.71% to Rs 402.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.402.66800.7315.7025.2896.92212.2262.75176.7455.10118.65

