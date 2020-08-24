Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 53.56% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Godfrey Phillips India fixes record date for interim dividend
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Coronavirus: Godfrey Phillips India shuts three factories temporarily
Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 19.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.71% to Rs 402.66 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 53.56% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.71% to Rs 402.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales402.66800.73 -50 OPM %15.7025.28 -PBDT96.92212.22 -54 PBT62.75176.74 -64 NP55.10118.65 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU