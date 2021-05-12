Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 50.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 56.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89817 shares

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 May 2021.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 50.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 56.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89817 shares. The stock rose 16.16% to Rs.592.00. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 239.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 21.43% to Rs.869.65. Volumes stood at 14.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 38.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.34% to Rs.543.95. Volumes stood at 4.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd saw volume of 44.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.57% to Rs.2,037.75. Volumes stood at 8.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd registered volume of 23.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.41% to Rs.2,104.15. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

