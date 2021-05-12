Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Granules India Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2021.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Granules India Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2021.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd lost 13.47% to Rs 164.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 2255.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6674 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd tumbled 7.34% to Rs 118.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd dropped 6.42% to Rs 336.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd shed 5.77% to Rs 713.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72968 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)