Sundew Properties standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 121.60 crore

Net profit of Sundew Properties rose 8.55% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 121.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.121.60111.2084.9587.9588.1081.1077.4071.4054.6050.30

