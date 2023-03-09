JUST IN
Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Pvt standalone net profit rises 62.62% in the December 2022 quarter
Sundew Properties standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 121.60 crore

Net profit of Sundew Properties rose 8.55% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 121.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales121.60111.20 9 OPM %84.9587.95 -PBDT88.1081.10 9 PBT77.4071.40 8 NP54.6050.30 9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:37 IST

