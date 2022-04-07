Godrej Consumer gallops after Q4 business update

Godrej Consumer Products advanced 2.29% to Rs 770 after the company said that it expects to deliver a higher than mid-single-digit sales growth for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

In its quarterly update for Q4 FY22, the company said that some of the short term challenges such as unprecedented global commodity inflation and the performance of the Indonesia business, continued to play out during the quarter, impacting consumption and margins.

The Indian FMCG industry witnessed a consumption slowdown over the last few months. The sector continued to be hit hard by higher inflation levels, leading to successive price increases, and impacting volumes.

Despite this, the company remains competitive given the relatively non-discretionary, mass pricing of our portfolio. "We have been gaining market share in 85% of our categories," Godrej Consumer said.

In India, the company expects to deliver close to double-digit sales growth, driven entirely by pricing. Its 2-year CAGR would be in early twenties.

In Indonesia, the company expects a sales decline in the high teens, in constant currency terms.

In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, Godrej Consumer expects to deliver a constant currency sales growth close to the mid-teens.

The company expects strong double-digit constant currency sales growth in its Latin America business. The SAARC business performance was soft.

"At a consolidated level, we continue to leverage our category and geographic portfolio. We expect to deliver a higher than mid-single-digit sales growth and a 2-year CAGR around mid-teens. In FY23, we expect to deliver early double-digit sales growth.

On the profitability front, we expect lower year-on-year EBITDA margins during the quarter. This is due to input inflation and our weak performance in Indonesia," the consumer goods maker said in a statement.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

On a consolidated basis, Godrej Consumer Products' net profit rose 5.08% to Rs 527.60 crore on a 8.08% increase in net sales to Rs 3,302.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)