Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 686.1, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 12.02% rally in and a 13.68% spurt in the FMCG index.

Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 686.1, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11408.4. The Sensex is at 37961.96, up 0.4%. Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29921.45, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688, down 0.51% on the day. tumbled 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 12.02% rally in NIFTY and a 13.68% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 61.65 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)