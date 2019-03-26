JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Shares continue trading higher; breadth positive
Business Standard

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Capital Market 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 686.1, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 12.02% rally in NIFTY and a 13.68% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 686.1, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11408.4. The Sensex is at 37961.96, up 0.4%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29921.45, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688, down 0.51% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 12.02% rally in NIFTY and a 13.68% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 61.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements