Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.21%, up for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 784.15, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.92% in last one year as compared to a 1.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.86% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 784.15, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 15668.15. The Sensex is at 52554.35, up 0.55%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 3.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37316.5, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 784.9, up 1.02% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 9.92% in last one year as compared to a 1.21% drop in NIFTY and a 4.86% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 55.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)