Gayatri Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nazara Technologies Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd, SORIL Infra Resources Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2022.

Gayatri Projects Ltd surged 17.92% to Rs 18.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82371 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd soared 17.26% to Rs 612.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21860 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd spiked 17.16% to Rs 47.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8609 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd spurt 14.91% to Rs 62.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4002 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd gained 13.87% to Rs 375.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3375 shares in the past one month.

