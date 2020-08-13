JUST IN
Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.40% to Rs 1980.06 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries declined 33.94% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 103.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.40% to Rs 1980.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2845.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1980.062845.06 -30 OPM %5.229.20 -PBDT202.56319.66 -37 PBT145.28263.47 -45 NP68.29103.38 -34

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 15:20 IST

