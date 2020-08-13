Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.40% to Rs 1980.06 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries declined 33.94% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 103.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.40% to Rs 1980.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2845.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1980.062845.065.229.20202.56319.66145.28263.4768.29103.38

