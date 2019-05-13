Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 2971.78 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries rose 108.33% to Rs 297.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 2971.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2004.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.50% to Rs 589.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 337.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 11139.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9075.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2971.782004.42 48 11139.979075.67 23 OPM %8.02-7.83 -5.672.96 - PBDT485.49190.40 155 1170.62760.08 54 PBT440.19137.60 220 997.65584.81 71 NP297.41142.76 108 589.53337.83 75
