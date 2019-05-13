Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 2971.78 crore

Net profit of rose 108.33% to Rs 297.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 2971.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2004.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.50% to Rs 589.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 337.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 11139.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9075.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2971.782004.4211139.979075.678.02-7.835.672.96485.49190.401170.62760.08440.19137.60997.65584.81297.41142.76589.53337.83

