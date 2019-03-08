Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Future Market Networks Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2019.
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd surged 19.90% to Rs 36.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2284 shares in the past one month.
Future Market Networks Ltd spiked 16.68% to Rs 55.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14396 shares in the past one month.
TPL Plastech Ltd soared 13.71% to Rs 159.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1032 shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 836 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 62.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7258 shares in the past one month.
