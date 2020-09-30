Telecom shares slip

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 12.25 points or 1.15% at 1053.31 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.49%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.26%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.82%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.53%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.18%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.92%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.17%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.26%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.11%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.85%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.73 or 0.5% at 38162.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.55 points or 0.41% at 11267.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.33 points or 0.18% at 14887.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.27 points or 0.23% at 4966.63.

On BSE,1146 shares were trading in green, 1275 were trading in red and 193 were unchanged.

