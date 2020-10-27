Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.39%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.32%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 16.71% over last one month compared to 8.63% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 7.15% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd fell 2.39% today to trade at Rs 995.55. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.32% to quote at 1793.63. The index is up 8.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd decreased 2.34% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 12.09 % over last one year compared to the 2.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1410 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41159 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1188 on 05 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

