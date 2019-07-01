Volumes soar at Va Tech Wabag Ltd counter

Va Tech Wabag Ltd recorded volume of 13.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95003 shares

Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2019.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd recorded volume of 13.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95003 shares. The stock gained 12.10% to Rs.346.60. Volumes stood at 67188 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd registered volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24534 shares. The stock rose 1.94% to Rs.492.50. Volumes stood at 9895 shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20654 shares. The stock gained 2.78% to Rs.346.05. Volumes stood at 13752 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 2.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61038 shares. The stock rose 2.94% to Rs.540.35. Volumes stood at 78595 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd notched up volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.91% to Rs.148.75. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.

