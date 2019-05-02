JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Precision Camshafts approval to initiate liquidation of PCL (Shanghai) Co
Business Standard

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%.

Capital Market 

On 02 May 2019

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the Company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Pataday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% is indicated for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% have an estimated market size of US$ 62 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU