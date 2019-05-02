Alembic Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%.

-
On 02 May 2019Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the Company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Pataday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% is indicated for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% have an estimated market size of US$ 62 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.
