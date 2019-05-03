JUST IN
Foods & Inns allot Bonus Shares

Of Re 1/- each

Foods & Inns announced that the Board of Directors of the company acting through Executive Committee of Directors of the Company has on 03 May 2019 issued and allotted 33558840 equity shares of Rs 1 each as fully paid up bonus shares, in the ratio of two equity shares for every one equity share held to eligible members of the Company entitled thereto as on 02 May 2019 being the record date fixed for the purpose.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 10:37 IST

