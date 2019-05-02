Greaves Cotton approves Buyback of equity shares

-
at a tender price of Rs 175 per equity shareGreaves Cotton announced that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 02 May 2019 has approved a proposal to buy back up to 13714286 equity shares of the company being 5.6% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a tender price of Rs. 175 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 240 crores.
