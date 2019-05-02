JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 366.34% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Greaves Cotton approves Buyback of equity shares

Capital Market 

at a tender price of Rs 175 per equity share

Greaves Cotton announced that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 02 May 2019 has approved a proposal to buy back up to 13714286 equity shares of the company being 5.6% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a tender price of Rs. 175 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 240 crores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU