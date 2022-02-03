Energy shares ease

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 90.44 points or 1.18% at 7571.6 at 13:51 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.36%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.92%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.81%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.34%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.24%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.2%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.89%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.87%), and Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.83%).
On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 5.81%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.74%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 4.18%) moved up.
At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 668.7 or 1.12% at 58889.63.
The Nifty 50 index was down 180.3 points or 1.01% at 17599.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 44.16 points or 0.15% at 29906.44.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.82 points or 0.64% at 8870.62.
On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 1558 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.
