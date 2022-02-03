Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 327.5, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.58% in last one year as compared to a 18.64% jump in NIFTY and a 11.37% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 327.5, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 17672.55. The Sensex is at 59169.4, down 0.65%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 28.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39330.5, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 329.05, up 2.24% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 5.58% in last one year as compared to a 18.64% jump in NIFTY and a 11.37% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

