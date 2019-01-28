JUST IN
Godrej Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 340.06 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties reported to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 340.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 267.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales340.06267.43 27 OPM %-11.39-26.00 -PBDT39.80-66.41 LP PBT36.01-70.63 LP NP41.63-54.75 LP

