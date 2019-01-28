JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market drops sharply as pivotals slide

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

TTK Prestige standalone net profit rises 30.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 552.03 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige rose 30.16% to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 552.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 457.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales552.03457.97 21 OPM %15.4514.51 -PBDT91.3669.66 31 PBT84.8563.48 34 NP56.8443.67 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements