TTK Prestige standalone net profit rises 30.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 552.03 croreNet profit of TTK Prestige rose 30.16% to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 552.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 457.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales552.03457.97 21 OPM %15.4514.51 -PBDT91.3669.66 31 PBT84.8563.48 34 NP56.8443.67 30
