Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit declines 20.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 26.10% to Rs 124.41 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers declined 20.75% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 26.10% to Rs 124.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 168.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales124.41168.34 -26 OPM %2.8112.35 -PBDT22.9437.40 -39 PBT21.9336.34 -40 NP20.5825.97 -21
