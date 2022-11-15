Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.21% to Rs 84.77 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance declined 78.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.21% to Rs 84.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 719.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

