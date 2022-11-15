Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
The Centrum powered 'Lucknow Run' Half Marathon 2022 marked with Two Thousand Runners - Sarvesh Goel
Welspun Corp hits 52-week high after single largest order win
Board of Welspun Corp to consider fund raising up to Rs 500 cr via CP/ NCD issuance
Welspun Corp wins its largest order worth Rs 5000 cr
-
Sales decline 88.21% to Rs 84.77 croreNet profit of Goenka Business & Finance declined 78.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.21% to Rs 84.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 719.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales84.77719.04 -88 OPM %3.160.79 -PBDT0.351.49 -77 PBT0.341.48 -77 NP0.251.15 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU