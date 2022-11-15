JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashnisha Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 88.21% to Rs 84.77 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance declined 78.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.21% to Rs 84.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 719.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales84.77719.04 -88 OPM %3.160.79 -PBDT0.351.49 -77 PBT0.341.48 -77 NP0.251.15 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU