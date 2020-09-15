Rap Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Rap Media reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.30 -90 OPM %-466.67-60.00 -PBDT-0.15-0.19 21 PBT-0.22-0.25 12 NP-0.16-0.25 36
