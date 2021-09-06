GOI Announces Auction Of Four Dated Securities For Notified Amount Of Rs 31000 Crore

The RBI stated in a latest update that Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 31000 crore. These include 5.63% GS 2026 (Rs 11000 crore), GOI FRB 2034 (Rs 3000 crore), New GS 2035 (Rs 10000 crore), 6.67% GS 2050 (Rs 7000 crore). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 8,000 crore against these securities.

The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 5.63% GS 2026, GoI FRB 2034, New GS 2035 and multiple price method for 6.67% GS 2050. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on September 09, 2021 (Thursday). The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on September 13, 2021 (Monday).

