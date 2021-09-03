India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 67 Crore Landmark

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that a total of 45352 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 67 Crore landmark today. With the administration of 74,84,333 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 67.09 Cr (67,09,59,968) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 70,34,846 sessions.

The recovery of 34,791 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,20,63,616. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45%. The Active Caseload is presently 3,99,778. Active cases presently constitute 1.22% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)