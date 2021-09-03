India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 67 Crore Landmark

-
ALSO READ
India Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 13.23 Crores
Benchmarks extend gains; auto stocks decline
Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage Exceeds 23.59 Crore
Barometers trade with strong gains; IT shares advance for second day
Sensex ends at fresh record high, Nifty above 16,500 led by IT pivotals
-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that a total of 45352 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 67 Crore landmark today. With the administration of 74,84,333 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 67.09 Cr (67,09,59,968) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 70,34,846 sessions.
The recovery of 34,791 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,20,63,616. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.45%. The Active Caseload is presently 3,99,778. Active cases presently constitute 1.22% of the country's total Positive Cases.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU