Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 355.92 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports declined 46.93% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 355.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.80% to Rs 30.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 1365.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1174.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

