UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 46.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 355.92 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports declined 46.93% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 355.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.80% to Rs 30.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 1365.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1174.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales355.92327.98 9 1365.241174.52 16 OPM %6.788.07 -4.925.26 - PBDT21.1223.74 -11 65.2750.57 29 PBT5.9717.04 -65 10.4531.35 -67 NP5.9711.25 -47 30.3925.58 19

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:06 IST

