Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 569.67 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 60.08% to Rs 45.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 569.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 443.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales569.67443.77 28 OPM %11.4511.65 -PBDT66.0842.39 56 PBT49.0128.61 71 NP45.8028.61 60

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:13 IST

