Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 569.67 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 60.08% to Rs 45.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 569.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 443.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.569.67443.7711.4511.6566.0842.3949.0128.6145.8028.61

