Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 779.41 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 7.44% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 779.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.779.41691.791.801.9210.2510.858.479.307.807.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)