Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the September 2022 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 779.41 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 7.44% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 779.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales779.41691.79 13 OPM %1.801.92 -PBDT10.2510.85 -6 PBT8.479.30 -9 NP7.807.26 7

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:14 IST

