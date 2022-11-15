Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 779.41 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 7.44% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 779.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales779.41691.79 13 OPM %1.801.92 -PBDT10.2510.85 -6 PBT8.479.30 -9 NP7.807.26 7
