Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 27.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.34% to Rs 178.18 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 27.87% to Rs 28.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 178.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.178.18218.1918.4123.4840.5056.2438.6954.9128.5539.58

