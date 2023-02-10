Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 27.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 18.34% to Rs 178.18 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 27.87% to Rs 28.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 178.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales178.18218.19 -18 OPM %18.4123.48 -PBDT40.5056.24 -28 PBT38.6954.91 -30 NP28.5539.58 -28
