PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 1150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of PCS Technology rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %-288.89-475.00 -PBDT0.370.12 208 PBT0.320.06 433 NP0.250.02 1150
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
