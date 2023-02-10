PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 1150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of PCS Technology rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.090.08-288.89-475.000.370.120.320.060.250.02

