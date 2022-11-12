JUST IN
JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit rises 2284.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance rose 2284.62% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.26 -46 OPM %2392.8665.38 -PBDT3.350.17 1871 PBT3.350.17 1871 NP3.100.13 2285

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:46 IST

