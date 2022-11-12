Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit rises 2284.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance rose 2284.62% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.140.262392.8665.383.350.173.350.173.100.13

