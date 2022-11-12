ISF standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.61% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of ISF declined 85.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.61% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.530.337.5584.850.040.270.040.270.030.20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)