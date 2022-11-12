ISF standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 60.61% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of ISF declined 85.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.61% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.530.33 61 OPM %7.5584.85 -PBDT0.040.27 -85 PBT0.040.27 -85 NP0.030.20 -85

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:18 IST

