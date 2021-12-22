Government Approves Action Plan For Champion Sectors In Services

Government of India has approved the 'Action Plan for Champion Sectors in Services' to give focused attention to 12 identified Champion Services Sectors. With the identification of 12 Champion Services Sectors, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set up a dedicated Services Sector Division Council (SSDC) to formulate Indian Standards in various Services Sectors, especially Champion Services Sectors.

Currently there are 84 published standards for various services sectors. Wherever possible, the Indian Standards are harmonized with international standards for ensuring that quality of services match global expectations. Services export has increased from US$ 154,311 Million to US$ 206,090 Million from 2015-16 to 2020-21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)